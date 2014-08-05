Deal: LG G3 Qi wireless charger, better than half price at £28.50

If you got your hands on the coveted LG G3 when it came out, but got turned off by the expensive £60 price tag on one of these fancy Qi wireless chargers, you're in luck - because the price is now more than halved!

ITProPortal is happy to bring you this nifty wireless charger for the low, low price of £28.50.

This official LG WCD-100 Qi Wireless Charger allows you to effectively charge your smartphone without wires. Using Qi wireless charging technology, your Qi compatible smartphone (or smartphone with a Qi compatible case) can take advantage of this wonderful feature so you can simply rest your smartphone on the dock without the need to plug in cables.

