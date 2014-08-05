"Bomb Gaza" mobile game, where users kill Palestinians with drones, is torn from Google Play store

Google is facing a furious backlash over a number of games based on the Gaza atrocities being freely available from its Play store.

Featuring titles such as "Bomb Gaza", "Gaza Assault: Code Red" and "Whack the Hamas", most are free to download and play, and have attracted several thousands of users over the past few weeks.

One game's description reads, "Terrorist cells are launching rockets into your country, do you have what it takes to protect your citizens?" while another goes for, "The Hamasites are coming out of their tunnels! Don't let them escape, otherwise they will hurt innocent civilians!"

The search giant has been called out for not blocking the offensive apps.

"To think that you can turn genocide, murder and ethnic cleansing into a game is absolutely disgusting," a user commented on the description of Bomb Gaza.

"These games glorify the horror and violence of the bombing of Gaza, sanitising for a younger generation what is a dreadful conflict that has killed thousands and decimated the lives of hundreds of thousands," said Chris Doyle, the director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding. "It raises serious questions of Google's ethical standards if these games remain hosted on its platforms.

"Any war games that are clearly designed to support the continuation of a conflict like this in such a very delicate environment are really dangerous. We've seen huge amounts of hate language and bigotry over the past few weeks.

"It merely serves to propagandise young people, it normalises it. It clearly has a political purpose."

Over 1,800 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more have been injured since Israel launched its offensive on 8 July. Young children, as well as innocent men and women, make up the overwhelming majority of these numbers. A UN-run school sheltering thousands of civilians was shelled by the Israeli army just a few days ago, leading to further loss of innocent life.

On the other hand 66 Israelis, all but two of them soldiers, have lost their lives.

Despite public outrage all over the world, political leaders - in particular David Cameron and Barack Obama - have been very slow to react to the Palestine-Israel conflict, reluctant to upset allies and risk creating political divides.

However, it is clear that numerous members of Parliament strongly disagree with the Prime Minister's stance.

Baroness Warsi this morning resigned from her post as Foreign Office minister, calling the British government's policy on the situation "morally indefensible".

Meanwhile, Labour leader Ed Milliband said that Cameron was "wrong" not to condemn Israel's actions.

UPDATE: The three titles mentioned above have now been pulled from the Pay store. However, a simple search will grant you access to numerous alternatives.