Gigaset launches new tablet range in the UK

Gigaset (previously Gigaset Siemens) is launching a range of affordable Android tablets in the UK. This is the first foray into the tablet market for the home phone specialist which will initially be offering two devices -- an 8 inch model and a 10 inch one.

The smaller tablet, the QV830, is available to buy from Curry’s now, priced at £99.99, while the larger QV1030 will be available shortly. The price for that model has yet to be confirmed.

As you’d expect from the QV830's pricing, the two tablets aren’t exactly the most powerful on the market. The smaller device has an 8 inch, 768 by 1024 screen, 8GB of flash storage, 1GB RAM, a 5 megapixel rear camera and a 1.2GHz quad core processor.

The QV1030 has a 10 inch, 2560 by 1600 HD screen, 16GB flash storage, 2GB RAM, 8 megapixel rear camera with dual flash LEDs and a 1.8GHz quad core processor.

Both come with Android Jellybean 4.2.2 rather than KitKat.

Amy Ward, marketing manager at Gigaset UK said: "Our new tablets have been designed with the whole family in mind to be easy to use, fast and accessible. We want to enable more people to enjoy the benefits of a tablet both at home and at work and are confident that the new QV830 and QV1030 tablets from Gigaset will prove popular among customers".

Explaining the company’s decision to diversify, Ward says, "The move into the tablet market is a natural progression for Gigaset as we look to expand our portfolio and use our expertise in telecommunications to create even more high quality, meticulously designed technology for the home".