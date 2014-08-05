Resident Evil to get re-make treatment again for next-gen consoles and PC

Survival horror video game fans are set for an unexpected boost with the announcement that Capcom is releasing a 1080p remake of the original Resident Evil.

Although the assets released so far appear to show visuals based on the 2002 remake, this new version will include completely re-developed graphics and the option to switch between 16:9 and 4:3 aspect ratios.

The notoriously clunky controls will also receive an update, although players will have the option of selecting the original "pivot" control scheme or the more modern alternative.

The original game is seen as landmark release in the genre and is credited with popularising many of the conventions that have since become staples within survival horror video games. It has spawned five direct sequels, a prequel and numerous spin-off games, as well as a series of films.

The fan response to some of the series' most recent instalments has been less enthusiastic than hoped, with Capcom revealing last year that Resident Evil 6 did not achieve its sales target.

The Japanese firm will be hoping that the re-release of the series' first title will provide an upturn in fortunes for the franchise.

The Resident Evil re-make will be released as a digital download only on PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS3 and Xbox 360, although last generation consoles will not include the 1080p option.