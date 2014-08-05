Sony scraps eReader sales in Europe after failing to challenge Kindle

Sony has quietly exited the eReader market after admitting that the last of its devices has been manufactured for the European and North American markets.

A spokesperson for the company told the BBC that after the current PRS-T3 has been sold it wouldn’t be bringing out a new reader to take on the likes of Amazon, Kobo and Nook in the competitive sector.

"We do not have plans to develop a successor Reader model at this time," the Japanese firm told the BBC.

The game has been up for Sony’s eReaders for a while after it stopped selling eBooks earlier on this year and instead told its European and US customers to head over to the store run by Kobo.

North Americans have been unable to buy Sony eBooks as far back as February with European and Australian customers having to contend with the Kobo eBook store since May. Users in the company’s home territory of Japan can, however, still access the eBook store and buy its line of eReaders.

Amazon’s Kindle line of eReaders have an almost monopoly on the sector as 90 per cent of the UK’s dedicated eReader market uses one of Amazon’s machines and the other manufacturers are left squabbling over the remaining 10 per cent.

Life was made harder for Sony by Canada’s Kobo brand being bought by Japanese ecommerce firm Rakuten and it’s a market that already peaked in 2011 with 23 million devices sold, something that will drop to 10 million by 2017 due to smartphones and tablets taking over.

eBook sales on the whole are far from dropping and it has been predicted by Pricewaterhouse Coopers that the market will outsell traditional books by 2018.