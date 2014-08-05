Whitepaper: A more intelligent infrastructure

The cloud, mobility, big data, and social media are driving the biggest change in information technology (IT) infrastructure in more than 20 years. With continuously changing business requirements and technology playing an increasingly strategic role in day-to-day business, your organisation needs an intelligent and agile server infrastructure that enables you to quickly take advantage of new opportunities while containing cost and complexity.

Five ways HP BladeSystem optimises your business

Your IT partner must have deep understanding of data centre challenges, a clear vision of where the market is headed, and infrastructure offerings that can help you meet those challenges head on—right away.

But IT partners and their portfolios vary greatly—from fundamental approaches to available technologies to how well their products play with those of other partners. Here are five reasons why HP BladeSystem is the right choice for your enterprise data centre.

To read more download the whitepaper below.