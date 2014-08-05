Whitepaper: Achieving organisational transformation with HP converged infrastructure solutions for SDDC

Seeking the business benefits generated by private cloud and to free themselves from the rigid silos of traditional IT infrastructures, organisations are turning to an approach that extends virtualisation to all compute, network, and storage resources in their datacentres. This approach requires pooling and aggregating resources into a single utility that can be provisioned, operated, and managed by policy-driven software. Often referred to as a software-defined datacentre (SDDC), it places physical, virtual, and cloud resources under a single point of control to speed deployments, reduce costs, and increase staff productivity while providing agility and scalability.

One organisation benefiting from using such a SDDC solution is a group within a large global financial services institution that functions as an internal service provider to 40,000+ contact centre agents. In mid-2013, the group deployed a suite of HP products that together constitute a converged SDDC solution for its datacentres to support its specialists. The call centre must maintain ultra-high availability — 24 x 7 x 365 service availability of at least "six-nines" (99.9999%) — given its customer-facing nature and compliance requirements.

