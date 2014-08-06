Barclays Pingit adds eGift options through Blackhawk Network partnership

Barclays has signed a new partnership with eGift specialists Blackhawk Network to give users of its Pingit service a chance to put a smile on someone else’s face.

The deal means that users of the mobile banking service on both Android and iOS devices can send a wide range of eGifts from entertainment, dining, gaming, fashion, health and beauty, and leisure brands.

“For consumers, the ability to purchase and send gift cards across digital channels provides far greater ease and convenience than having to make a trip to a particular merchant to purchase a physical gift card,” said Matthew Howe, managing director, Europe at Blackhawk Network.

Pingit’s free eGift offering will be delivered using a cloud based environment and is available to users of the service regardless of whether they have an account with Barclays Bank or not. Customers can either select the eGifts for self use or send it to someone else depending on whether they are feeling giving or not.

Barclays launched Pingit at the beginning of 2012 as Europe’s first free service for sending and receiving money using just a mobile phone number. Anyone over 16 can use the service and for non-Barclays customers a dedicated eWallet is set up in order to be able to access the funds.

“Gifting through mCommerce is a leap forward for the payments market. For businesses, e-gifting is a cost-effective way to acquire new customers and maximize incremental spend,” Howe added.

Pingit can be used to received as much as £5,000 a day from other users and you can send £1,500 to family members or £3,000 per day to businesses with other users having to be registered with Pingit or Paym.