DCAM versus DCIM

In our chapter introduction, we pondered on the possible reasons

DCIM

has been slow to start. Steven Beber, Managing Director of

Trackit Solutions

, thinks he may know the answer to that. He suggests that it may be because DCIM does not offer immediate returns on investment, especially for smaller companies with simpler needs. In fact, it may be better for some companies to opt for a

Data Centre Asset Management

(DCAM) solution, which will be quicker and more straightforward to implement, and often more cost effective.

Using DCIM

Companies tend to turn to DCIM for two related reasons. The first is to enable them to control and manage their data centre’s

energy consumption

, especially in view of governmental interest in energy efficiency in data centres. The second reason is that DCIM solutions enable the integrated management of IT and facilities, two areas which have not commonly been managed side-by-side, and whose systems are generally incompatible. An overarching DCIM solution can save months of work on incompatible legacy systems.

However, there are real issues with getting immediate value from DCIM solutions. You need to put in an awful lot of data to get anything of value out. And many companies just do not have that sort of data, especially not of the necessary quality to be able to rely on. As the old adage goes, garbage in, garbage out. It is therefore possible that what companies need first is some kind of asset management tool to tell them just what they’ve got and what it’s doing, and that’s where Data Centre Asset Management (DCAM) comes in.

DCAM as an alternative

Steven Beber launched Trackit Solutions back in 2008 to fill a gap in the DCIM/DCAM market. The company delivers data centre inventory and validation services, and has audited millions of assets across six continents since 2008. In the process, company staff recognised a gap in the market: the most efficient way to track IT was surely to use IT, but there was no really good tool to do so. They set about creating one, in the form of Trackit.

Trackit, as the name suggests, tracks, validates and updates information on the assets in

data centres

. Customers can rely on the data provided by Trackit to make strategic decisions about the use of their assets. It sounds simple, but a good many data centre managers don’t have this kind of reliable information at their fingertips. And certainly, if you are to get value out of a DCIM solution, you need this basic data.

The 80-20 rule

Trackit is also efficient. Because the company was familiar with data centre audits, staff knew that they could improve processes. For 23 typical individual processes, using Trackit improved the efficiency by over 50%. It also integrates with DCIM tools, but with added confidence that the data is accurate. And if you don’t have a existing DCIM tool, the company suggests that Trackit gives you 80% of DCIM functionality at 20% of the cost.

