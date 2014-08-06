Enterprise startups can win a free exhibition package in the Futures Den at IP EXPO Europe 2014

At this year's show in October, IP EXPO Europe is offering up a competition whereby enterprise tech startups can win one of ten free exhibition and marketing packages that will see them showcased at the Futures Den.

First launched last year, the Futures Den is a dedicated space for startups at IP EXPO which is designed to bring the community together with enterprise IT decision makers, allowing startups to show how they can make an impact on the enterprise world, and generally raise their profile.

The Futures Den will also play host to a series of startup panels, open networking sessions, and lightning five minute presentations from the startups that win the competition.

Duncan Kirk, COO of Imago Techmedia, the organisers of IP EXPO Europe, commented: "By enabling the developers of some of the most interesting new technologies to join us at this year's IP EXPO Europe we hope to ensure that our visitors will be able to gain early insight into the technologies that will drive and ride the next wave of cloud services, datacentre, IT infrastructure and cyber security developments."

The prize packages are apparently worth over £5,000 each, and aside from the winners, ten more startups will get a Futures Den speaking slot which is worth £1,500. In addition to this, five further startups will get a free entry to the Tech Trailblazers competition worth £175 (Tech Trailblazers was involved in realising the Futures Den).

Related: IP EXPO Europe 2014 seeks participants for Cyber Hack lab

To qualify for entry to the Futures Den competition, a company must be privately funded and operating for less than five years, and must also be involved in one of these enterprise tech spheres: big data, cloud, mobile, networking, security, storage, sustainable IT and virtualisation.

The entry form is here, and the deadline for entry is 14 August, with the winners being selected by a public ballot.

Read more: World Wide Web creator Sir Tim Berners-Lee to kick off IP EXPO Europe 2014

Some 15,000 visitors who are European IT movers and shakers (from the business and government worlds) are expected to be milling around the Futures Den at IP EXPO Europe 2014, which takes place on the 8-9 October at London's ExCeL centre. You can register for the event here.

Stay tuned to ITProPortal for further pre-show details as they emerge, and of course full coverage of the event itself when autumn rolls around.