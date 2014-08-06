Google Glass pioneer agrees to Apps World Europe keynote

Apps World Europe has confirmed that the man behind Google Glass will be delivering a keynote at its conference later this year.

Babak Parviz, who was the wearable headset’s pioneer and is now VP of Amazon, will speak at the event that takes place from 12 to 13 November at London’s prestigious ExCeL conference centre.

“Apps World has grown hugely as a brand over the last five years and will this year attract more than 12,000 attendees to our European show in London. Our success is based on the strength of the keynotes we attract to speak at the show – a list that is constantly being added to. Apps World Europe 2014 promises to be the best show yet,” stated Apps World founder Ian Johnson.

Parviz was responsible for the design of the Google Glass headset that finally arrived in the UK earlier this year and the smart contact lens that has glucose measuring sensors is another project that he worked on whilst at Google.

There will be various other keynotes for the 12,000 attendees to get acquainted with over the two day gathering. This includes Jason Bradbury, presenter of The Gadget Show UK, Sir Nigel Shadbolt, co-founder and chairman of the Open Data Institute, Gerard Frech, CEO of Tech City UK as well as a number of others.

If that wasn’t all there will be a total of 200 speakers offering pearls of wisdom over the duration of the conference that is now into its fifth year and holds a second event in San Francisco.

A full list of those speakers that will be at the conference can be found here and the Apps World website contains a wealth of information for anyone that is looking to attend.