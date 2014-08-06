HP launches IaaS private cloud for penny-pinching enterprises

HP is targeting companies looking to work on a shoestring through a new managed infrastructure-as-a-service [IaaS] virtual private cloud.

The Helion Managed Virtual Private Cloud [VPC] Lean is aiming to provide a high quality service delivery and workload performance at a much lower cost than what is available right now.

“HP already offers a feature-rich industry-leading managed virtual private cloud offering for enterprise customers,” said Jim Fanella, vice president, Workload and Cloud, HP Enterprise Services. “The new HP Helion Managed VPC Lean now delivers a lower-priced alternative designed to enable clients to further optimize cloud workloads in the enterprise – while still providing superior, enterprise-class service and performance.”

The solution is aimed at companies that want to enjoy certain benefits associated with a managed VPC such as a regionalised cloud for data sovereignty, low latency, high availability, compliance, security, and continuity options such as low upfront investment.

Included within the offering is HP Account Support as well as faster OS and application certification for the cloud. Any firm that takes up the new service also gets access to additional enterprise services including HP Management Services, SAP HANA Management Service and Database-as-a-Service, high-availability compute clustering and virtualisation, continuity services, and additional backup and retention options.

The new offering is available across the globe right now and costs as little as $168 [£100] per month for a small virtual server configuration and a pilot trial service is available for customers that want to certify an app to run in the cloud with full HP support.