IBM provides HR boost with new cloud and consultancy services

IBM has launched three cloud services and a consultancy practice in order to help firms identify and retain the best talent.

IBM's Smarter Workforce initiative will utilise behavioural science, statistical analysis and psychological principles to help HR departments improve employee engagement and performance.

All three cloud platforms use software from Kenexa, a company purchased by IBM in 2012.

Kenexa Predictive Hiring uses workforce analytics and behavioural assessment to ensure the best candidates are hired and deployed in the right areas of the company. Kenexa Workforce Readiness helps to build teams within a company through skills frameworks and role-based competency testing.

While Kenexa Predictive Retention seeks to understand why employees leave and the best way to keep top performers in their jobs.

Alongside these three cloud services, IBM is also launching its Talent and Change consultancy practice. This will provide HR professionals with 1,600 change-management experts and over 100 behavioural scientists. According to the firm this will help clients "use social, analytics and digital experience technologies to identify top performers, evaluate workforce readiness, and guard against future talent attrition."

General manager for Smarter Workforce and Kenexa at IBM, Debbie Landers, said that hiring and developing the right employees is key for any successful business.

"Most successful organisations already view people as their most important differentiator in the market, yet many struggle to unlock the true potential of their workforce," she said.

IBM's new cloud and consultancy offerings are available now and can soon be accessed from the IBM Cloud marketplace.