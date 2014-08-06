IP EXPO Europe 2014 seeks participants for Cyber Hack lab

Cyber Security EXPO, which is a part of IP EXPO Europe 2014, has sent out a call for folks who are interested in contributing to Cyber Hack, a live open source security lab which will be present at the show.

The lab will have some top security experts on hand for you to go up against in the "Pen Test Prize Challenge", and white hat hackers will be able to display their hacking skills to an audience and each other.

So whether you've got a hacking demonstration you want to show off, or the details of a new vulnerability or piece of research, you can fill out the CyberHack Call for Hacks submission form to register and tell the organisers exactly what your demo entails. The form also allows you to specify what equipment you'll need to perform the any demonstration.

Read more: World Wide Web creator Sir Tim Berners-Lee to kick off IP EXPO Europe 2014

No charge is involved for participation – you only need spend your time – but the deadline for submissions is this Friday, 8 August, so you better get your skates on if you want to partake.

The Cyber Hack lab will also feature an area called the IdeaHub, where security professionals can get together for a chinwag and share their knowledge amidst a sea of whiteboards (pens will be provided, also!).

The IP EXPO Europe begins on 8 October at London's ExCeL centre, and you can register for the event here. We'll be there, naturally, bringing you live coverage of the show.