IP EXPO Europe 2014: Visa, Unilever, Starbucks and TUI Travel set up retail-focused keynotes

Visa, Unilever, Starbucks and TUI Travel have all signed up to provide IP EXPO Europe 2014 attendees the chance to learn retail secrets that could let them win big in the sector.

The companies are part of a new focus on retail at the show that sees all four firms share valuable insights on the way that technology is helping to shape the retail sector.

“In the increasingly competitive retail sector, it is imperative that brands keep ahead of technology developments to drive business success. Few have done this more effectively than those we are announcing today. Whether it be the challenges from managing Big Data, how to enhance overall customer experience or ensuring online retail security, this year’s event has everything retail IT professionals need to put technology at the heart of business growth and efficiency,” said Mark Steel, CEO of IP EXPO Europe.

Robert Teagle, EMEA IT director at Starbucks, will share his knowledge on managing innovation in the retail sector and how he goes about doing this at the multinational coffee company during a session at the Digital Transformation Summit theatre on 9 October.

TUI Travel’s group chief ecommerce architect, Yas Poptani, is planning to focus on how the company looks a big data and the way that it is integrated into a multi-solution environment at the conference in the Hadoop Business Use-Case Theatre on 8 October.

Poptani plans to explain the risks involved in using data driven technologies in the sector and the way that approaching big data in a phased way is the best way to provide an enhanced experience to customers.

Steve Wright, the global privacy officer for Unilever, is speaking at the Cyber Security theatre on 9 October on how analytics can be used by retailers with the brands and products they want whilst still maintaining privacy, protecting customer data and meeting global demands.

Darron Gibbard, head of enterprise risk services at Visa Europe, will also be talking at the Cyber Security theatre of 9 October but will discuss how network protection has become more complex due to the introduction of the cloud and bring your own device.

IP EXPO Europe 2014 takes place at Excel in London from 8 to 9 October and runs alongside the Data Centre Expo and Cyber Security Expo that take place at the same location.