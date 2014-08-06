LG reveals new stylus-packing G3

South Korean maker LG plans to introduce a stylus-toting version of its acclaimed G3 Android flagship. According to a new video posted by the company on YouTube, its upcoming handset will be called G3 Stylus.

G3 Stylus is revealed as a new device part of the G3 premium lineup, which at the moment only includes G3 and its smaller brother, G3 Beat, the last of which was announced last month. What else do we know about it?

First of all, G3 Stylus will be not much bigger than the standard G3, which comes in at 146.3 x 74.6 x 8.9 mm. The stylus appears to be quite thick, and it will be interesting to see how LG will adapt G3's design to make room to store it.

Judging by LG's track record, G Stylus is likely to feature the latest and greatest hardware available, which, at the moment, likely means it will pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 805 chip as well as a QHD display (with a resolution of 1,440 by 2,560, like G3's screen).

With the inclusion of a stylus, G3 Stylus is set to rival Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 3 successor (called Galaxy Note 4), which will be unveiled next month at IFA 2014, in Berlin, if the past is of any indication. As the cat's already out of the bag, we might not have to wait long for LG to officially introduce its G3 Stylus. (You can watch the unveiling part of the video posted by LG below.)