Nvidia SHIELD tablet to get European launch at Gamescom

Nvidia has announced that its new SHIELD tablet will launch in Europe on 14 August.

Anyone visiting Gamescom, Europe's largest gaming expo, in Cologne will be able to experience the device first-hand alongside the latest Nvidia Tegra K1 games and PC releases, including Ubisoft's upcoming racing game, The Crew.

Read more: Tablets now more popular with kids for gaming than Nintendo 3DS

Technology website Hexus gave the tablet, which works with a specially designed controller, a positive review. "SHIELD Tablet utilises a cutting-edge Tegra K1 processor to deliver what can rightfully be dubbed the ultimate tablet for gamers," it said.

The Nvidia booth at the Gamescom event, held between the 14 and 17 August, will also display titles from 2K Games, Alienware, Wargaming and other developers, alongside exclusive content.

Nvidia will also be hosting the finals of the Hearthstone Tournament from 3pm CET (2pm UK time) on Saturday 16 August. More than 500 of Europe's best Hearthstone players have been reduced to the final two, who will battle it out for the title of Top European Player.

The event will also be live streamed by Twitch TV.

Gamescom was first held back in 2009 and since then the event attracts approximately 340,000 visitors and 6,000 journalists each year to view more than 600 different exhibitions.

Read more: Nvidia Shield Tablet: Hands-on preview

Gamers who are unable to attend the event, still have the opportunity to win a series of prizes, including SHIELD tablets, graphics cards and more through Nvidia's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.