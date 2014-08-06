Samsung Galaxy Note 4 design, specs and launch rumours

Samsung has officially sent out the invitations to "Unpacked 2014 Episode 2", where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 4.

Taking place in Berlin on 3 September at 3pm CEST (2pm BST), the event will be streamed around the world via Samsung Mobile's YouTube channel but ITProPortal will be in attendance, bringing you comprehensive live coverage of everything that goes down.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Note 4 to be unveiled on 3 September

We're approaching this launch in a bit of a funny mood.

Over recent years, Samsung's conferences at the major technology tradeshows have served as the undisputed headline acts (think back to the launch of the Galaxy S5 at MWC 2014 - which dragged many away from Mark Zuckerberg's keynote - and the Galaxy Note 3 at IFA 2013).

However, the company's position as smartphone king (at least at tradeshows, since Apple doesn't like to mix it with the riff-raff) is no longer valid. Much of the world is actually more pumped up for the launch of the Sony Xperia Z3, which will take place an hour later on the same day.

This isn't to say that the Note 4 isn't generating excitement. Its predecessor earned a Best Buy award in our review and is a truly excellent device - we certainly expect the upgraded phablet to continue the trend.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Note 3 review

Unfortunately for Samsung, its disappointing range of Gear smartwatches and the current flagship S5 mobile has significantly damaged the Galaxy brand, as well as Samsung's overall reputation.

Waves of negative press have rocked the South Korean superpower over much of this year, and the likes of HTC and LG have given it more than a run for its money with their own brilliant new flagship handsets.

Come IFA, will Samsung find a way out of the rut or sink slightly deeper into the quicksand?