Swiftkey and Samurai Siege among UK winners at Tabby Awards 2014

Swiftkey, Kobo, and Flipboard are among a clutch of tablet app manufacturers that have been crowned best in class by the Tabby Awards 2014 judging committee.

Related: Tabby Awards 2014 names finalists including 8 UK and Ireland apps

30 winners have been selected to receive prizes in recognition of tablet apps and games made for the iPad and Android slates with a group of independent judges deciding on those deserving of the gongs.

“Overall, the judges were impressed by both the quality and variety of entrants this year,” says Christopher Cunningham. “The best apps take full advantage of the tablet form factor to create unique and engaging user experiences.”

Four companies from the UK won an award or were given the users’ choice accolade, which was chosen by app users during the months of June and July with almost 100,000 votes cast.

UK mobile keyboard app Swiftkey swept the board in the Android personal productivity section with the judges’ prize and users choice award for its tablet keyboard. HL Live for iPad by Hargreaves Landsdown & Mubaloo also took home a prize with in the iPad Personal Finance app category.

My Talking Tom by Outfit7 was awarded the Puzzle, Cards & Family users’ choice award for its Android game with the same accolade afforded to Space Ape Games’ Samurai Siege Android game in the Action, Adventure, Simulation & Strategy category. The former was also given the winner and users’ choice award in the Kids, Education & Family iPad game category.

Other countries that saw prize winners include the US, Canada, Belarus, Cyprus, Czech Republic and Netherlands and officials from the Entertainment Consumers Association helped to judge the game categories, with a list of all the award winners available here.