Tech vs sleep: Which gives you more pleasure?

According to new research, Britons are now spending more time using technology devices than we are asleep.

Ofcom has released a fresh report detailing our daily habits, and the results are relatively scary.

The average British adult spends eight hours and 41 minutes per day using high-tech gadgetry, on a sleep of just eight hours and 21 minutes.

However, this figure only tells part of the story.

The communications regulator reports that 16-24-year-olds spend over 14 hours - that's more than 58 per cent of the day - on their gadgets. "How is this possible?" you might well ask.

Multi-tasking has become far easier since the meteoric rise of mobility – most people today make use of multiple devices, as well as different forms of social media. Incredibly, 16-24-year-olds manage to cram this amount of tech-based activity into just nine hours and eight minutes.

The average adult multi-tasker, meanwhile, spends over 11 hours a day making use of their electronic devices. This number has risen by over two hours since 2010.

Last week, we found out that 70 per cent of Brits spend more time using smartphones, tablets and PCs than they do chatting face-to-face with family, friends and colleagues.

Ofcom's survey involved 2,800 UK adults and children. The organisation has also set up an online survey, where you can find out how "tech savvy" you are.