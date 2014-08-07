Clothing sales responsible for online shopping growth, says ONS

According to official figures, clothes have been the most popular items purchased on the Internet this year.

74 per cent of adults bought goods or services online this year and almost half of these bought clothing, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

64 per cent of 25 to 34-year olds bought clothes online.

The figures showed that 38 million (76 per cent) of British adults accessed the internet every day – an increase of 21 million since 2006.

In 2008, 53 per cent of adults shopped online. Today's figure stands at 74 per cent.

Youth uptake of online shopping has been widespread, with nine out of 10 people aged 25 to 34 having bought goods and services online. Pensioners have also seen a rise in their online shopping though.

40 per cent of those aged 65 and over shopped online in 2014. The 2008 estimate was 16 per cent.

Internet banking has also seen a rise in popularity. 53 per cent of British adults banked online in 2014, the figure being 30 per cent in 2007.

Perhaps the last figure is surprisingly low considering Ofcom's finding that UK adults spend more time using technology devices than time spent sleeping.

