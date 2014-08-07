HTC One M8 Pink goes on sale at Carphone Warehouse from £26.50 per month

HTC’s One M8 is now available on the UK high street in a new colourway after Carphone Warehouse became the first retailer to start selling it in pink with a couple of web exclusive deals keeping the device cost at a minimum.

Shoppers can lay their hands on the top of the range handset at a cost of just £26.50 per month with nothing to pay up front and HTC will hope that the new option allows it to add a new clientele to its growing customer base.

The no initial outlay, £26.50 per month tariff is a web exclusive 24-month contract on Vodafone and gives customers 600 UK minutes to any network, unlimited UK texts and 1GB of 4G data.

O2’s lowest 24-month tariff comes in at £28 per month and includes unlimited minutes and texts, 1GB of 4G data, with an upfront cost of £99.99 for the phone that can be offset by an extra £100 off when an old handset is traded in.

The cheapest deal on offer on EE, meanwhile, also involves trading in an old phone and offers unlimited minutes and texts as well as 2GB of 4G data for £35.99 per month for two years with no initial outlay.

HTC first released the One M8 in March and it has a 5in display with 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 2.3GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.

There is also a 4-megapixel front snapper geared towards selfies as well as a 5-megapixel lens on the back and it comes in gold, silver and grey colourways in addition to pink.

Carphone Warehouse opened up pre-orders for the pink device late last month and there are no indications so far as to how popular the new incarnation has been with shoppers.