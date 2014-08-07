Metropolitan Police looking for £90m command and control system suppliers

The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) says it has chosen a group of suppliers to deliver a new command and control system in a £90m contract.

Systems integration firm Lockheed Martin claims it will be leading the introduction of the new service, along with business services company KPMG and business process outsourcing provider Capita.

According to London-based Lockheed Martin, it will be undertaking what is the Force’s first major refresh of command and control in 30 years.

“The changes we are making the way the MPS uses technology are extremely challenging but they present fantastic opportunities both to deliver more for our officers and the people of London,” claimed Richard Thwaite, interim director of digital Policing at the Met.

Lockheed Martin’s software engineers will integrating the functions required to provide the Force with a command and control system that allows 999 and non-emergency calls to be answered efficiently and officers deployed effectively.

The Met hopes that the project will allow it to enable multi-channel public interaction by improving situational awareness, predictive analytics and data sharing via voice, text, applications and social media.

The Met has “access to global expertise”

The firm also claims that its solution for the Force gives it access to a global engineering resource that provides real-time support to more than 1800 law enforcement agencies worldwide.

“The huge demand placed on the Met Police warrants this investment in a modern command and control system so the police can deploy more effectively and provide a better service to Londoners,” claimed Stephen Greenhalgh, deputy mayor for Policing and crime in London.

“The system being implemented by Lockheed Martin will give the Met an upgraded capability that will help officers and staff handle all types of calls for service from the public. It will serve London well as the city continues to grow in the years ahead,” he added.

© 24N.biz