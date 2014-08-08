Apple opens up Beats section of online store

Following its acquisition of Beats, which was recently finalised, Apple has now opened a new section of its online store dedicated to Beats headphones and other accessories.

You can check it out right here – the main page has links through to the range of Beats headphones, speakers, and accessories.

Traditional headphones start at £150 and go up to £350, and in-ear models range from £80 to £170.

If it's speakers you're after, you can grab yourself a Pill 2.0 for £170, or the Pill XL for £270. A sleeve for the Pill, and a "Pill Dude" novelty speaker holder are available on the accessories page, as are spare cables.

Most of the Beats stuff on sale is down as being shipped within 24 hours, save for the accessories which will be dispatched within two to three weeks, so you've got a bit of a wait there.

What's really interesting, though, is what hardware we can expect for the future, and whether Beats will be producing Apple's own Earpods down the line (we'd assume so).

One snippet of info which has popped up recently is that the iPhone 6 may come with some sort of integrated hook-up with Beats tech, a kind of special "handshake" that would authenticate a Beats headset when connected and provide extra functionality. If this doesn't come with the next iPhone model, expect it in the future.