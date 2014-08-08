Can the Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 Nook save Barnes & Noble's eBook brand?

Barnes & Noble’s first branded Samsung Galaxy tablet is on the way after a launch event in New York City was confirmed for later this month.

CNET reports that invites have been sent out for a joint Nook and Samsung event on 20 August that takes place at Barnes & Noble’s New York City Union Square and the Korean company confirmed that it is to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 Nook.

The invitation asks interested parties to “join us as the best of both worlds come together” and the slate is very much at the centre of what is planned for the launch event, which is the first one since a partnership was signed between the two in June.

When the announcement was made about the partnership, the two companies stated that the first Galaxy Tab 4 Nook complete with a 7in display would be out in August and Barnes & Noble is hoping the device performs CPR on its Nook brand.

For the past year or so the line of eReaders and tablets, and associated eBook store, has been suffering double digit percentage point declines in sales of digital content and revenue from device sales with no respite in sight.

Christmas was a particular acute time for the beleaguered arm and the Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 Nook range could very well be the last roll of the dice as yet another of Amazon’s Kindle rivals looks set to fall by the wayside.

Samsung, meanwhile, has a busy few weeks ahead with another of its Unpacked smartphone events set to kick off IFA 2014 in Berlin on 3 September and all signs point to it being a launch event for the Galaxy Note 4 phablet.