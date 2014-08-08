Deal: Samsung Galaxy S3 SIM FREE for £149.95

A heads up for anyone who missed out on the upgrade deal: you can now buy the Samsung Galaxy S3 at the crazy discount of £149.95 at the Carphone Warehouse.
With a large 2,100mAh battery the S3 gives you 11.6 hours of talk time and a long 770 hours of standby time. Running Android Jelly Bean 4.1, it can be upgraded to Android 4.3 Jelly Bean.
The processor is a mighty 1.4GHz quad core, plenty for almost anything. At 4.8in the screen is large, perfect for movies and web browsing, kicking out a resolution of 720p HD, with 306 pixels per inch (PPI).
The 8MP camera on the back and 1.9MP on the front are excellent. For storage there's 16GB of built-in memory, with a microSD card slot for cards up to 64GB (cards sold separately).
As always, we strongly advise that you read our standard daily deals disclaimer should you have a purchase intent. These deals are not sponsored but are instead chosen solely because they represent, in our humble opinion, a cracking bargain.