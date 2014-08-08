Deal: Samsung Galaxy S3 SIM FREE for £149.95

A heads up for anyone who missed out on the upgrade deal: you can now buy the Samsung Galaxy S3 at the crazy discount of £149.95 at the Carphone Warehouse.

With a large 2,100mAh battery the S3 gives you 11.6 hours of talk time and a long 770 hours of standby time. Running Android Jelly Bean 4.1, it can be upgraded to Android 4.3 Jelly Bean.

The processor is a mighty 1.4GHz quad core, plenty for almost anything. At 4.8in the screen is large, perfect for movies and web browsing, kicking out a resolution of 720p HD, with 306 pixels per inch (PPI).

The 8MP camera on the back and 1.9MP on the front are excellent. For storage there's 16GB of built-in memory, with a microSD card slot for cards up to 64GB (cards sold separately).

Get the deal here

As always, we strongly advise that you read our standard daily deals disclaimer should you have a purchase intent. These deals are not sponsored but are instead chosen solely because they represent, in our humble opinion, a cracking bargain.