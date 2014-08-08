Facebook buys cyber-security startup PrivateCore

Facebook has purchased PrivateCore for an undisclosed sum, to help protect the data of its users.

PrivateCore is a cyber-security company that authenticates and secures server data.

Oded Horovitz, PrivateCore's CEO said, "Facebook has done more than any company to connect the world, and we want to use our secure server technology to help make the world's connections more secure."

The purchase comes after reports emerged that Facebook had manipulated almost 700,000 users as part of an experiment in 2012.

Mr Horovits said PrivateCore had worked "tirelessly" to protect servers from malware threats, unauthorised physical access and malicious hardware devices, and hailed the partnership with Facebook as a "huge opportunity" to pursue a joint vision at scale with incredible impact.

"Over time, Facebook plans to deploy our technology into the Facebook stack to help protect the people who use Facebook. We know we will learn and grow as we continue developing our technology and making it stronger," he added.

A Facebook spokesperson told the Inquirer, "PrivateCore and Facebook share a vision of a more connected, secure world.

"We plan to deploy PrivateCore's ground breaking technology into Facebook's server stack to help further our mission to protect the people who use our service."

Read more: 10 years on: Is Facebook now a dying social network?

Facebook's latest security acquisition follows partnerships with Trend Micro and F-Secure which was announced earlier this year, to provide anti-malware scanning that sends alerts when devices have become infected.

The social network also finished enabling HTTPS by default in all its user accounts to provide secure browsing last year.

Image credit: Flickr (Tom Raftery)