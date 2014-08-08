Facebook in talks with Hollywood directors about potential Oculus Rift movies

Fans of IMAX and 3D glasses will be pleased to hear that Oculus Rift, the virtual reality headset acquired by Facebook earlier this year, may be making the move to Hollywood.

Facebook has been in talks with directors and film studios about developing content specifically for the Rift, The Information has reported.

"Oculus experiences" was the exact term reported by the tech news site. Facebook has pitched these to accompany feature films, with the potential in future for full movies on the device. The talks are in the preliminary stages at present, suggesting that no deal has been signed as of yet.

One in-the-know executive told The Information: "Warner Brothers and the other studios deal with billions. If the Rift can't be a billion dollar franchise, they may never be truly interested."

The site had no luck gleaning official comment from Facebook, Disney, Fox, Warner Bros and other film companies.

The Oculus Rift is to launch some time in 2015. So far, over 100 games have incorporated Rift support in preparation for the technology's general release.