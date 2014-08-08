Government boasts that superfast broadband rollout has reached a million UK homes and businesses

The government has announced that its superfast broadband rollout has now reached the one million milestone in terms of households and businesses which have been covered.

Apparently the £1.7 billion project is on schedule to ensure that 95 per cent of the UK will have access to superfast connections by 2017, and the rate at which fibre is being hooked up is accelerating at a rapid pace, with 40,000 premises receiving coverage every week.

The government put its boasting hat on, and rolled out a few statistics to go with the broadband, including the fact that out of the top five European economies, the UK has the best superfast coverage (but there are, of course, a number of nations we're behind outside the big economic powerhouses).

It also claimed that the work involved in the broadband rollout will bring a £1.5 billion boost to local economies, and plenty of new jobs – some 56,000 by 2024, the government estimates.

Culture Secretary Sajid Javid said of the rollout: "It is totally transforming the way we live and work. You can download feature length films faster, chatting online with family and friends around the world using VOIP is more reliable and households can go online simultaneously without the connection slowing down or dropping out."

He added: "For Businesses, superfast speeds are boosting profits through increased sales, reduced overheads and accessing markets abroad for the first time."

Of course, that final 5 per cent of the UK to reach after 2017 will be the thorniest problem, those most remote areas thus far ignored as commercial suicide. The government notes that £10 million has been ploughed into pilot programmes in eight different remote locations across the country, in an effort to suss out how best to tackle these areas.