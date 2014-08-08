Global retail brands keynoting at IP EXPO Europe 2014

This article was originally published on Technology.Info .

Europe’s leading IT infrastructure and cloud event,

IP EXPO Europe 2014

announced retail as one of its key areas of focus for this October's event. Insights and excellence will be shared by payments giant Visa Europe, multinational consumer goods giant Unilever, global coffee corporation Starbucks and world-leading travel group TUI Travel. All four global brands will share insights into how technology enhances customer experience in the multi-channel retail sector.

The CEO for IP EXPO Europe. Mark Steel stated that; “In the increasingly competitive retail sector, it is imperative that brands keep ahead of technology developments to drive business success. Few have done this more effectively than those we are announcing today. Whether it be the challenges from managing Big Data, how to enhance overall customer experience or ensuring online retail security, this year’s event has everything retail

IT professionals

need to put technology at the heart of business growth and efficiency.”

Highlights at IP EXPO Europe 2014 will include:

Robert Teagle, EMEA IT Director for Starbucks

, will take the stage in the

Digital Transformation Summit

, a new one day programme that takes place within the main IP EXPO Europe keynote theatre on Thursday 9

th

October. Robert will be sharing his recipe for managing innovation in the retail sector – what processes Starbucks seeks to employ and how success is measured. He will also demonstrate how the company’s enthusiasm and dedication within the drinks industry is reflected in the company’s innovative approach to IT.

Yas Poptani, Group Chief eCommerce Architect for TUI Travel

, will present in another new programme being introduced for 2014, the Big Data Evolution Summit. In association with

Cloudera

, this dedicated event, will consist of a Hadoop Business Use Case Theatre and a Hadoop Technology Takeaways Theatre as well as a bustling partner zone, that provides individuals with the opportunity to

engage

with the experts and see solutions in action. Yas will be presenting in theHadoop Business Use Case Theatre on 10th October. Poptani will discuss how the company approaches Big Data and its integration into a complex multi-solution environment. As one of the world’s leading travel groups, TUI is on a mission to drive better customer experience, enabled by data. Poptani will touch on the risks associated with data-driven technologies in the travel sector, and how approaching Big Data management in a phased manner will ultimately provide a more streamlined customer experience.

Steve Wright, Global Privacy Officer for Unilever

, will be

speaking in the Cyber Security EXPO keynote theatre

on 9th October. Wright will be discussing how to 'Solve the privacy versus marketing conundrum.' At a global brand like Unilever this means, maintaining a balance between the requirement to

protect personal data

and meet global legislative demands whilst utilising data to provide them with the brands and products they want. In a

recent exclusive Technology.Info interview

, Wright touched upon the area of

Big Data

. "

It’s how we manipulate, how we analyse and interrogate data which has come on leaps and bounds, in the last few years. It should be called the “big ability to analyze data” perhaps

"

Darron Gibbard, Head of Enterprise Risk Services for Visa Europe

, will speak at the Cyber Security theatre on 9th October. Gibbard will pose the question "

What constitutes your network anyway?

" and discuss how network protection is more complex than ever before, thanks to cloud and BYOD, examining where network protection starts and ends – prepare to unlearn everything you know about network security and walk away with some new thinking about Network Security.

