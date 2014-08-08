Is this the new Nokia Lumia 730? New model aimed at the growing Selfie market

Possible pictures of the new Nokia Lumia 730 have leaked online, revealing a front facing camera which is perfect for taking selfies. The pictures were leaked by WP Central, which said the phone is aimed at the growing selfie market with its alleged 5MP front-facing camera and 4.7in display.

Other reports suggested the rear camera may also come with a resolution of 6.5MP. These photos come off the back of the new Nokia Lumia 930, which was released last month.

Read more: Nokia Lumia 930 review

The prototype images suggest the Lumia 730 will carry on the bright green colour scheme donned by the Lumia 63x, Lumia 930 and Lumia 1520 series.

The Lumia 730, could be the successor to the Lumia 720, which launched in April last year, and has been one of Nokia's most popular mid-price range phones. The new phone has supposedly been in development under the codename "Superman".

This is not the first time Nokia's Lumia range has made the headlines this year, after reports emerged from Brazil, of a Lumia 520 deflecting a bullet aimed at a police officer's buttocks.

The leaked photos also show the phone running a possible new firmware called Debian Red, which is likely to coincide with a new Windows Phone 8.1 update, rumoured to be available from November.

Although Debian Red could be a codename for the new software, with both Cyan and Lumia Black having adopted codenames in the past.

Any new features, optimisations or improvements of Debian Red are currently unknown, but gsmarena.com reported the phone would come with a 1.2 GHz quad core processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.