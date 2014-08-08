LG G3 prepares to shatter the Chinese smartphone market with official launch

After launching in the west to a cannonade of critical acclaim, the flagship LG G3 smartphone will begin gracing Chinese shelves on Monday.

It's a significant move, especially because the Chinese market has been notoriously difficult to crack for any high-end handset manufacturers other than Apple. LG in particular has struggled to make a dent in China as cheaper handsets gain popularity.

However, the glowing reception for the G3 smartphone has given LG the confidence to begin selling the device through JD.com, China's second biggest e-commerce company by Market share.

The handset will retail for 3,999 Yuan (£386), which is more than twice as expensive as rival smartphones offered by local manufacturers including Xiaomi.

According to figures from IDC, LG ranked fifth in global smartphone sales for the second quarter. However, it did not manage to score at all in any top 10 list in China – the world's biggest smartphone market.

Part of the reason Apple has been able to gorge itself on such a large share of the Chinese market pie is because it inked a distribution tie-up with China Mobile, the world's biggest carrier. Having local carriers pushing the device makes a big difference in smartphone sales.

An LG spokeswoman, however, said that selling the LG G3 through JD.com drastically cuts down distribution costs. She also highlighted the fact that non-carrier vendors account for more than half of handset sales in China.

We were extremely impressed by the LG G3, awarding it a near perfect 4.5 stars out of 5 and an ITProPortal Best Buy award to boot. With a high-resolution 5.5in screen and innovative features like a laser focus camera, LG announced (presumably between cartwheels) that reception for the device passed all expectations.

The Korean company is surely keeping its fingers crossed that it can recreate that success in the east.