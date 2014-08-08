LG reveals yet another smaller G3 variant

South Korean phone maker LG has unveiled another smaller variant of its G3 Android flagship. Called G3 A, the smartphone features hardware specifications similar to last year's G2 flagship, but in a body which resembles that of G3. It is the second smaller version of G3 announced by LG so far, with the first being G3 Beat, also known as G3 S.

Like G2, G3 A has a 5.2in display with a resolution of 1,080 by 1,920. It is powered by a 2.26 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor, which features 2 GB of RAM, and a 2,610 mAh battery, which is removable. So far, its hardware specifications are more impressive that what G3 Beat brings to the table.

On the back, there is a 13 MP camera with optical image stabilisation, while on the front G3 A offers a 2.1 MP shooter. Inside, there are 32 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. As you can expect, there is 4G LTE cellular network support. Other specs worth mentioning include Bluetooth 4.0, USB 2.0 and NFC.

Android 4.4 KitKat is running the show, backed by LG's custom user interface, which debuted on G3. That means the device offers features like a smart keyboard and Knock Code, out of the box.

In the size and weight department, it is taller, wider, thicker and heavier than G2 at 141 x 71.6 x 9.8 mm and 146.8 grams, compared to the latter's 138.5 x 70.9 x 8.9 mm and 143 grams.

G3 A will be available tomorrow in Titanium and White colour trims (Gold seems to be out of the picture), for roughly £403, at South Korean mobile operator SK Telekom. There is now word yet regarding a possible international availability.