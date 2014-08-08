Mobile app of the day: MapHook

If you like to explore places then you may already have a number of resources at your fingertips to help. MapHook is another potential addition. It is, says the advertising blurb, "all about the map".

What that translates to is that this is an app which knows where you are and functions as your way to organise and keep track of interesting stuff that's nearby. You create "hooks" on the map to remind you about somewhere, and these can include photos, video and text.

The key point here is that this is more about journal-style stuff than simply finding the best local pizzeria. So, you can combine hooks together to make a story that might be a reminder of a particular day or event. Photos of your friend's birthday at the pizzeria, a few notes about what fun you had and further hooks about what else you did during the day. Then you can share these hooks with other people.

There are also tie-ins with services like Groupon and Yelp so you can use MapHook as a place to find deals, and with Wikipedia so you can find interesting content. It has to be said that there wasn't a great deal going on in my local area south of London when I checked this app out, but it might be a grower, and it could be one to watch.

Click here to download MapHook for Android, or here for iOS.

Product: MapHook

OS: Android, iOS

Price: Free