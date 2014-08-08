Microsoft's Windows Phone Store reaches 300,000 apps

Microsoft has announced that its Windows Phone store has now reached 300,000 apps.

The company confirmed the figure on its by the Numbers webpage and during an interview with The Next Web.

"We have more than 300,000 Windows Phone apps today and the Windows Phone Store continues to grow," a Microsoft spokesperson said. "In the past year alone the Windows and Windows Phone app catalogue has grown 94%, while the number of active developers has grown by 50%."

Microsoft also confirmed that the figure was correct as of end of June 2014, meaning that the app store has experienced rapid growth in the last few years.

The Windows Phone Store reached 100,000 apps in June 2012 and 200,000 in December 2013, meaning 100,000 apps were uploaded in the last six months.

The growth of its app store will come as a welcome boost for the company after it announced the biggest job cuts in its history last month.

Microsoft also confirmed that it will retire all Skype apps for Windows Phone 7, in order to bring the best experience to its users. Skype confirmed this in a support page, saying,"We want everyone to experience the best Skype has to offer - from enhanced quality to better reliability to improved security - and the newest version of Skype is the way to do that. So everyone can benefit from the latest improvements, we sometimes retire older versions of Skype across all platforms, including mobile devices. For that reason, we are permanently retiring all Skype apps for Windows Phone 7."