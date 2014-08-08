Xbox One Digital TV Tuner hitting UK in October for £24.99

UK Xbox One owners are on the verge of being able to enjoy terrestrial TV straight through the machine with the new digital TV tuner hitting the market in October.

Related: Microsoft Xbox One review

Owners of the current-gen console in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain will be able to buy the tuner that connects to the console via a USB connection and brings a variety of capabilities that otherwise weren’t available.

As well as being able to watch free-to-air DVB-T, DVB-T2 and DVB-C HD television channels without changing TV inputs, console users can also receive game invitations and notifications whilst watching TV and even watch TV when waiting for a multiplayer match to start.

Snap Mode is included that allows the TV channel to be shown in a smaller part of the screen whilst the remainder of the screen can be used to play games or use other apps, useful when you want to watch the football and play FIFA at the same time.

Adding a TV tuner brings many of the features associated with FreeView such as the ability to pause live TV, a TV guide called OneGuide that brings listings and the chance to set up favourite channels, and the ability to show what TV is available on demand in other video apps.

Kinect also comes into its own by enabling voice channel changing and the opportunity to ask the OneGuide to tell you what is on a particular channel.

Related: Should I buy an Xbox One console?

Microsoft plans to start selling the Xbox One Digital TV Tuner at the end of October in the UK and it is priced at £24.99.