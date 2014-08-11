BBC iPlayer app will launch on Xbox One in 2014, a whole year after PS4

It's been a long time coming, but the Beeb has confirmed that you'll be able to stream BBC programmes straight to your Xbox One console by the end of the year through an official app.

The news is the embodiment of that age-old adage "better late than never," since BBC iPlayer has been available on Sony's PS4 since its launch in 2013.

Microsoft's decision to not supply the on-demand TV catch-up service to its less popular gaming console has rankled some UK users, especially since the Xbox One was billed at launch as the "ultimate entertainment centre."

The reveal spilled out of an FAQ on a BBC blog after a user asked "You said Xbox One was coming soon – any update there?"

In response iPlayer's executive project manager Marcus Parnwell said: "I am happy to announce that we're aiming to launch new BBC iPlayer on Xbox One by the end of this year."

It's an exciting move that means you will now be able to catch up on Great British Bake off in between racking up 50+ killstreaks on Call of Duty – revolutionary, in fact.

The BBC blog also revealed that the iPlayer app is now heavily image focused, meaning users will be able to discover new programmes through intelligent search capabilities.]

The BBC has confirmed that Xbox One will be pushing iPlayer by the end of 2014. Keep your eyes peeled.