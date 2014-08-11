Daily Deals: Hitachi HXT12U 42in LED LCD HDTV for £249.99

I've managed to survive for two years of bohemian bliss without a TV. After 48 months of iPlayer though, I'm considering investing in one. For general living room vibes, y'know.

Today's deal is of much interest to myself then, and will be to other prospective TV buyers out there.

Argos has the Hitachi HXT12U 42in LED LCD HDTV (1080p) for a low £249.99 with free in-store pick up, or £3.95 delivery.

With a usual retail price of £290, it's a tasty knockdown, and with the integrated Freeview HD this TV will keep you/me channel hopping for days.

Get the deal here.