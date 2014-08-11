Gamescom 2014: Press conference schedule and livestream links

Since Gamescom 2014 is as exclusive as the House of Lords (if the second chamber of UK parliament were inhabited by small men in Mario costumes), it is no secret that tickets are difficult to come by, let alone get your paws on a timetable.

But even if you didn't score a pass into the Cologne-based expo that will pull the cloak on the biggest gaming giants' plans for the coming year, you're going to want to know the conference schedule.

Why? Because all the big press conferences are being streamed live, silly! Just because you couldn't make it to Germany doesn't mean you've got to miss out on all the top news as it leaves the horse's mouth.

We've been busy hunting down all the links that will allow you to watch the action in minute-by-minute detail; including those from Microsoft, Sony, EA, Konami and Call of Duty.

Check out the full schedule of events below which include details of dates, times and links to the video streams themselves (please note: Links may not yet be live until the press conferences move closer.)

Also, as an extra disclaimer, the Call of Duty livestream also won't go live in the UK until five hours after the conference actually airs. Not so much a "livestream" then - frustrating we know!

