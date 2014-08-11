Government CTO Liam Maxwell will be keynote speaker at IP EXPO Europe 2014

Liam Maxwell, the government's Chief Technology Officer, has been announced as a speaker at this year's IP EXPO Europe, along with Adrienne Hall, who is general manager of Microsoft's Trustworthy Computing group.

Maxwell is set to deliver his speech at IP EXPO Europe's keynote theatre at 13:00 GMT on 8 October, the opening day of the show. The organisers expect him to share his "unique perspective" on public sector IT – and address major concerns about putting public services in the cloud.

He's also expected to stress a commitment to open standards, and discuss how the government can build top quality digital services which are based on actual user needs; services that will save time and money in the long run.

Adrienne Hall will give her talk at the Cyber Security EXPO's keynote theatre also on 8 October, but at the later time of 16:20. She'll be talking about the cloud in terms of the way businesses think about IT, and Microsoft's brave new "mobile-first, cloud-first" world. Hall will also be discussing how Redmond ensures the security and privacy of its cloud services.

The pair join Sir Tim Berners-Lee, who has already been announced as delivering the opening keynote at IP EXPO Europe 2014. Doug Cutting, the creator of Hadoop, and security expert Bruce Schneier will also be giving speeches at the event.

The IP EXPO Europe 2014 takes place on the 8-9 October at London's ExCeL centre, and you can register here.