How to watch Gamescom 2014 live

Gamescom 2014 is nearly upon us, but those of you who aren't lucky enough to attend the five day event in Cologne, Germany needn't miss out on the action, as the press conference streaming schedules have just been announced.

The Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare multiplayer reveal will be the world's first opportunity to watch the title's multiplayer gameplay alongside other new features. The live stream will occur on the 11 August at 6pm British Summer Time (BST) and can be viewed from the Call of Duty website.

Read more: Nvidia SHIELD tablet to get European launch at Gamescom

Microsoft's event will likely include news on the popular Halo franchise, backwards compatibility and what the Xbox One has to do to remain competitive in this generation's console battle. Their conference begins at 1pm BST on 12 August and is available to watch on Xbox LIVE via the Twitch app, Xbox.com and YouTube.

Sony's presentation occurs later that same day and along with its new user interface update, fans can expect some exclusive content from Bungie's next big release, Destiny. The company's live stream can be found at Sony's Gamescom Hub, Twitch, Playstation Home and the Playstation Facebook page from 6pm BST.

Publishing giant, EA, will also host a conference on 13 August where news on The Sims 4, Fifa 15 and Battlefield Hardline is expected. The press address begins at 9am BST here.

Finally, Metal Gear Solid fans can keep up to date on the latest information regarding The Phantom Pain, via Konami's Twitch Channel on 13 August from 7pm BST.

Read more: Study: Video games cause aggression, but only if you are stupid

The Gamescom event, which was first held in 2009, will run from 13 to the 17 August and is Europe's largest gaming expo.