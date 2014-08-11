Labour plans to use the internet for a “democratic revolution”

Labour have taken steps toward a "digital revolution" that will "shift power away from Whitehall". Jon Cruddas, MP for Dagenham, and Chi Onwurah, MP for Newcastle upon Tyne Central, announced in the Guardian today that Labour's policy review "has seen a fundamental rethinking of the basic assumptions on which our party has been built for the last 30 years".

In February 2014 Labour began its "Digital Government Review" to find ways that tech can be used to change the way we interact with the government and, more importantly, how the government interacts with us. Cruddas and Onwurah write "We know we must transform the way we do government. Big-state, top-down solutions just won't work because to transform our country we have to help people be active participants, not helpless observers."

Cruddas and Onwurah also admitted that it's unlikely that the British government will be the best suited for their "digital revolution" stating "with its distance from the frontline of public services and culture of low-risk-taking, the most exciting new uses won't come from Whitehall."

Whilst Labour make calls for "transparency in the performance of public services" and national and local collaboration the Tories' own digital efficiency and reform group (ERG) have focused on utilising the internet to streamline transaction services. George Osborne, chancellor of the exchequer, and Francis Maude, minister for the cabinet office, announced that it saved £14.3 billion from 2013 to 2014.

However the policy review has yet to reach its conclusion and is currently being considered by the non-partisan advisory board and will end in Autumn.

