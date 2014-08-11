LightFreq takes just four days to smash $50,000 Kickstarter goal

LightFreq has smashed its Kickstarter target of $50,000 [£29,700] just four days after it launched the new combined light bulb and HD quality speaker and has reached a figure of $76,555 [£45,600].

The bulb, which is aiming to revolutionise how light and sound is experienced in the home, is now ready to go into full production ahead of a launch in February 2015 and anyone that has backed the bulb on the crowd-sourcing site will receive it in time.

“We’re ecstatic with the reception this project has had on Kickstarter. The community has been overwhelmingly supportive of LightFreq, and we are so thankful they have allowed us to get underway with production. We can’t wait to send LightFreqs out to backers, so they can start enjoying them as much as we have been,” said an excited LightFreq founder Devon Alli.

Inside the product itself, the light is provided by a multi-colour energy efficient LED light bulb that is slightly larger than a regular energy efficient bulb and claims to bring as many as 16 million different colour combinations to the table.

Light-wise it offers various different modes including warm, cool or colour wheel, which are all made to fit in with occasions and if the owner is having a party or gathering, it can be set to strobe mode or dance in time with the music.

Sound is where the bulb really comes into its own with an HD quality speaker that uses Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi to play audio across the home and control of the lighting and sound is done through a smartphone app.

Early-bird backers were able to get the new invention for just $55 [£33] and the price has now gone up to $70 [£42] for a single bulb or $100 [£60] for the company’s limited edition Kickstarter version.