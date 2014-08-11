Unite product development teams with universal access to engineering information

In the face of ever-growing engineering complexity, development of the next generation of products and systems demands that organisations address inherent engineering challenges, to allow teams to be more efficient and productive, improve business and engineering agility, increase innovative capacity, and make it easier to achieve, maintain and demonstrate compliance to standards.

Read this whitepaper to learn about the capabilities for unlocking engineering knowledge. Discover how to enable four key competencies and bridge gaps with IBM Rational Engineering Lifecycle Manager.

Download the whitepaper below.