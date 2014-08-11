Samsung Galaxy Note 4 images leaked showing metal frame

Images of the Galaxy Note 4 have been leaked ahead of the big unveiling Samsung has planned for 3 September.

Of course, we should say supposed pics of the Note 4, as they come with the usual caveats – GSM Arena received them from an anonymous tipster, so the source is hardly a cast iron one. However, the pics look somewhat convincing (see one of the images above).

If this is the Note 4, then it comes with metal on the side of the handset, although the faux-leather-style textured back remains the same, as does the general appearance on the front. The metal edging does make the handset seem a little chunky to our eyes, though, particularly on the bottom.

Another notable point is that there seems to be some kind of sensor next to the camera lens on the rear – most likely a heart rate monitor a la Galaxy S5.

Anyway, we've only got three weeks to wait to find out whether this is actually the Galaxy Note 4.

Samsung will be pinning plenty of hopes to the handset it's set to unveil ahead of IFA, given that the Galaxy S5 has failed to unseat the iPhone 5S or 5C in terms of UK sales (at least according to Uswitch.com over the past few months).

The Note 4's expected specs include a 5.7in display – the same as the previous model, but with a much boosted 2560 x 1440 resolution – and it'll be powered by a Snapdragon 805 partnered with 3GB of RAM.

For all the latest rumours on the handset, check out our Samsung Galaxy Note 4 design, specs and release rumours: LIVE.

Image Credit: GSM Arena