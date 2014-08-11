Samsung Galaxy Note 4 retail box appears to suggest 15 September release date

Samsung Galaxy Note 4’s retail box has pitched up in a new leaked photo to add to a stream of leaks related to the device that gets its unveiling at IFA 2014 in Germany next month.

The retail box picture, which has been reported by Phonearena, looks similar to any normal smartphone or phablet box with a picture of the device as well as the name of the phone emblazoned across the top.

Another telling observation to make from the box is the fact that the date on the screen of the phone reads “Tue, 15 September” thus fuelling rumours that it won’t be long after the launch that it’s in stores.

It’s a significant development as it means that Samsung’s top of the range phablet is almost certainly ready to hit retail shelves shortly following its release at the trade show early next month and ahead of its main competitor, Apple.

This could well allow it to steal a march on the new phablet-sized iPhone 6 that is expected to get its release in late September/early October after being launched in the second half of next month.

There is very little else to glean from the display box for the Galaxy Note 4 except for the fact that it has the same buttons as the Galaxy S5 and this means that it has the same Home, Task Manager and Back touch-sensitive keys.

Rumours so far have pegged the screen at 5.7in with an uplift in resolution to 2,560 x 1,440 pixels with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 quad-core processor and 3GB of RAM as well as a number of features such as water and dust resistant casing.

Samsung’s Unpacked 2014 Episode 2 event that takes place in Berlin, Beijing, and New York on 3 September and should see the arrival of the Galaxy Note 4 – at the very least.