SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.0 flash drive aims to prove the best things come in small packages

SanDisk has unveiled a new super-fast tiny USB flash drive designed to appeal to media savvy customers that want top performance inside a small package.

The Ultra Fit USB 3.0 Flash Drive comes in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB incarnations and is designed to offer transfer speeds that are up to 10 times as fast as the current USB 2.0 flash drives on the market.

“As a leader in the flash storage space, our goal has always been to deliver the best, most reliable products,” said Philippe Willams, director of product marketing, SanDisk. “While there are other USB 3.0 products on the market, SanDisk’s Ultra Fit USB 3.0 Flash Drive offers consumers superior performance and impressive capacity in an extremely compact design.”

Related: Critical USB flaw means PC users ‘can never trust anything anymore’

Customers familiar with SanDisk’s Cruzer Fit range of flash drives will be familiar with the device as it is a refresh of that line and brings an “updated and modern” design as well as the performance uplift that makes it suitable for moving data between different devices.

The 32GB and 64GB incarnations of the device offer write speeds that are 10 times faster than other standard USB 2.0 drives and the 16GB versions. Every single capacity offers a read speed of 130Mbps, comes with SanDisk SecureAccess software, 128-bit encryption and a year’s subscription to RescuePRO software.

SanDisk’s latest USB flash drive is available now around the world and in the UK with US pricing coming in at $40 [£24] for the 16GB version, $70 [£42] for 32GB and $110 [£66] for 64GB.