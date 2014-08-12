A closer look at the leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 4 images

With the official reveal of the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 just a few weeks away, a series of alleged images of the handset have already leaked.

A few months ago, Samsung revealed that the next instalment in its Galaxy Note range would display a new look and the leaked images suggest that Samsung has kept its promise.

Concept phone designer Jermaine Smit has recreated some of the images in 3D, along with a YouTube video which can be found here.

The leak comes after some supposed retail packaging for the Note 4 emerged and amidst rumours of a deal with Qualcomm for the Snapdragon 805 processor that may help reduce the cost of the handset.

As with any unconfirmed information, the leaked images should be taken with a pinch of salt, particularly given the number of contrasting rumours that have emerged over the last few weeks.

A G4Games report last week suggested that the Note 4 will boast a bendable display panel with the added benefit of a three-sided screen to expand the user's viewing angle. While there's no evidence of this feature in the concept images that doesn't necessarily mean it won't be present in the finished product.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 will be officially revealed on the 3 September at an invite-only event, mirroring the launch of the Note 3. The phone is then expected to be released later that month.