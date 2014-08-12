Daily Deals: Kensington Keyfolio Pro iPad Air Case £19.99

Unleash the potential of your iPad Air with the elegant and professional-looking Kensington Keyfolio Pro iPad Air Case.

Offered by Curry's for a knockdown £19.99, this handy can be yours with a saving of £10 on the RRP.

The case sports an integrated stand, magnetic closure and an integrated Bluetooth keyboard.

The keyboard boasts shortcut keys for volume, brightness and other functions, so you don't need to fiddle with the device when it's in the case.

So purchase yours here and show off that leather-look case around the office.