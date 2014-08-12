Devon NHS Trust adopts cloud to manage patient data

The Devon Partnership NHS Trust is set to use a cloud-based dashboard to manage patient data more effectively.

Dundas Data Visualization will provide the dashboard and help the trust provide mental health and learning disability services in the county.

The cloud service will monitor several key metrics, including waiting times and patient follow-ups enabling the trust to better evaluate its services against internal and national targets.

The trust and its 2,000 members of staff already deal with a large amount of health information, so the cloud service should enable them to more easily use and analyse this data.

Head of performance information at the trust, Rory Arafin, believes that the service's user features including the ability to annotate and comment on the data, will make for a more collaborative employee environment.

"One of the key reasons we chose the Dundas Dashboard platform was because of the user-friendly features," said Arafin.

"We were looking for a solution that would provide some interaction with the data, especially drill-through functionality, so that people can drill-through the information easily through a much richer visual platform."

Arafin also emphasised the importance of commenting on the data in order to "to facilitate seamless communication across a wide range of clinical and non-clinical staff, in order to drive improvement and, ultimately, improve the experience of the users of our services."

"The annotation feature that Dundas Dashboard offered is an important enabler for us."